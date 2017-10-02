The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

India, All India

Aadhaar must to register for CBSE exams

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 4:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 4:44 am IST

According to CBSE, If the Aadhaar number is not available, the Aadhaar enrolment number can be provided for the registration.

All CBSE-affiliated schools have been notified to register their students from Class 9 and 11 on the official website of the CBSE Board by submitting the necessary supporting documents and subject-related details. (Representational Image)
 All CBSE-affiliated schools have been notified to register their students from Class 9 and 11 on the official website of the CBSE Board by submitting the necessary supporting documents and subject-related details. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Central Board of Secondary Education has made it compulsory for candidates to submit their Aadhaar number to register for the board exams of Class 9 and 11 for the academic year 2017-18.

All CBSE-affiliated schools have been notified to register their students from Class 9 and 11 on the official website of the CBSE Board by submitting the necessary supporting documents and subject-related details. According to CBSE, If the Aadhaar number is not available, the Aadhaar enrolment number can be provided for the registration.

Tags: aadhaar, cbse exams
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

2

Book on stories told within 140 characters

3

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

4

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

5

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham