Aadhaar must to register for CBSE exams

All CBSE-affiliated schools have been notified to register their students from Class 9 and 11 on the official website of the CBSE Board by submitting the necessary supporting documents and subject-related details. According to CBSE, If the Aadhaar number is not available, the Aadhaar enrolment number can be provided for the registration.