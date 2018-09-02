The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

India, All India

Worm found in vegetable biryani at IKEA store in Hyderabad, notice issued

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 7:26 pm IST

GHMC also imposed fine of Rs 11,500 on IKEA store for 'flouting' norms related to dry and wet waste segregation and use of plastic covers.

Food safety and health officials visited the IKEA store and collected food samples on Saturday. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Food safety and health officials visited the IKEA store and collected food samples on Saturday. (Photo: File | AFP)

Hyderabad: In an embarrassment for the recently opened IKEA store in Hyderabad, a man allegedly found a worm in the vegetable biryani served to him, prompting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to issue a notice to the firm, an official said Sunday.

The civic body also imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 on the IKEA store, opened last month marking the Swedish home furnishing major's entry into the country, for allegedly flouting norms related to dry and wet waste segregation and use of plastic covers, the official said.

Apologising over the "unfortunate experience", IKEA said it is investigating the matter and will take corrective action.

The GMHC issued the notice after a customer alleged on social media that he found a caterpillar in the vegetable biryani he ate at the store's restaurant on August 31.

Food safety and health officials visited the IKEA store and collected food samples on Saturday.

"IKEA representatives said they did not prepare the food in their kitchen and were procuring semi-cooked and frozen food from a Nagpur-based snack manufacturer," the official said.

Notices were issued to IKEA and the snack firm, seeking details on the food prepared and ingredients used within seven days, the GHMC official told news agency PTI.

The authorities also imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 on the IKEA store for using plastic covers less than 50 microns thick and for not practising waste segregation.

An IKEA spokesperson said in a statement, "We regret the incident and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We would like to assure him and everyone else that we are investigating the matter currently to assess what happened and take immediate corrective action."

It said IKEA has "strictest" guidelines when it comes to food safety and quality as customer health and safety are something "we care about deeply".

In a tweet, the customer had also tagged Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

IKEA had last month launched its first Indian outlet in Hyderabad which also has a 1,000-seater restaurant.

Tags: ikea, hyderabad, greater hyderabad municipal corporation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham