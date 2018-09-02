The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:35 AM IST

India, All India

Six-day standoff ends, three LeT men killed in gunfight

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 5:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 6:01 am IST

An Army jawan was also killed in the battle in which the militants and troops were holed up in the woods of Bandipore.

The operation ended on Saturday with the killing of three militants who had been trapped in the area after the troops laid siege to it, the sources said. (Representational image)
 The operation ended on Saturday with the killing of three militants who had been trapped in the area after the troops laid siege to it, the sources said. (Representational image)

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militants and an Army jawan were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s northern district of Bandipore on Saturday. Two other soldiers were injured in the clash which ended a six-day standoff between the holed up militants and the troops in the woods of Bandipore, the police and Army sources said.  

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia here said that the Army killed three militants in an operation in Danna village of Bandipora, about 55-km north of summer capital Srinagar.

“The weapons of slain terrorists and other war-like stores were recovered from the site of the operation,” he said.

He added that the fighting which broke out during the search operation in the area “is over now.”

The Army sources said that Rifleman Shiv Kumar of 31 Rashtriya Rifles who was among three soldiers injured in the gun fight on Saturday was evacuated to Srinagar’s 92-base Army hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The police sources said that the Army’s 27 and 31 Rashtriya Rifles had launched the operation Chaan Daji and Dani Behak forest area of Bandipore  on last Monday after the militants targeted a group of soldiers near Danna village.

The operation ended on Saturday with the killing of three militants who had been trapped in the area after the troops laid siege to it, the sources said.

Earlier during the day on Saturday the security forces launched cordon-and-search-operation at Sub-District Hospital in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district following reports about the presence of militants within the premises.

The men from J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after laying siege to the hospital started searches the buildings.

Tags: lashkar-e-tayyaba, army jawan, central reserve police force
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham