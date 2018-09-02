The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:35 AM IST

India, All India

‘Secure campuses’ to house kin of security personnel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 5:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 5:57 am IST

Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen is said to be behind the unprecedented hostage drama.

Security forces have also been advised to take extra precaution in keeping identity of personnel involved in such operations a complete secret. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Security forces have also been advised to take extra precaution in keeping identity of personnel involved in such operations a complete secret. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The home ministry will soon discuss with the Jammu & Kashmir  administration a plan to set up “secure campuses’’ which will have residential colonies for families of security personnel involved in counter-terror operations in the Valley. Sources said some other measures to provide more security to such families were also being discussed. The move comes close on the heels of terror outfit kidnapping of relatives of security personnel  in the Valley.

Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen is said to be behind the unprecedented hostage drama in the Valley in which they had abducted three police personnel of J&K Police and eight relatives of security personnel. All of them however, were released on Friday.

However, both Centre and State administration has taken a serious note of the development saying this was a “new and an unprecedented modus operandi’’ adopted by the terror groups. Fearing that militants may resort to similar pressure tactics in future again the security establishment has already started working on a plan to avoid a repeat of such incidents in future.

 As part of the plan, sources said, one of the option being examined was setting up of “secure campuses’’ for immediate family members of security personnel in the Valley. The fully secure campus will have residential premises for such families to prevent them from being targeted by terror groups. Plans are also being discussed to provide security cover to these families at their existing residence.

 “The problem is mainly with the local Jammu & Kashmir Police and not so much with Army or central para-military forces whose families in any case live outside the Valley. We are examining a plan where some sort of a cantonment area can be set up for J&K Police where their family members can be shifted particularly in parts of south Kashmir,’’a senior security official said.

 In addition, all security personnel involved in counter-terror ops in the Kashmir Valley have been instructed not share any personal details regarding families or even their travel plans. Security forces have also been advised to take extra precaution in keeping identity of personnel involved in such operations a complete secret.

 With Jammu & Kashmir now under Governor’s rule, Home Ministry is hopeful that they will be able to expedite putting in place the new arrangements in a bid to provide the forces a more secure environment to work in.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, kashmir valley, secure campuses
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham