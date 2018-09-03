The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:00 PM IST

India, All India

Pune-bound GoAir flight returns to Bengaluru as engine 'fails' midair

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 9:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 9:29 pm IST

However, a GoAir spokesperson said the flight 'suffered a technical glitch'.

The pilots got a warning midair about vibration in an engine followed by oil chip detection alarm going off, eventually leading to its shutdown. (Representational Image)
 The pilots got a warning midair about vibration in an engine followed by oil chip detection alarm going off, eventually leading to its shutdown. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: There seems to be no end in sight for P&W engine trouble as a Pune-bound Airbus A320 neo plane of GoAir from Bengaluru had to return back on Saturday after it suffered a technical snag.

While a GoAir spokesperson said the flight "suffered a technical glitch", sources claimed the engine failed midair and the flight returned back with full emergency landing in Bengaluru. There were about 169 passengers on board. 

The pilots got a warning midair about vibration in an engine followed by oil chip detection alarm going off, eventually leading to its shutdown.

When contacted, the airline spokesperson said, "Flight G8-283 BLR-PNQ suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure the captain returned back to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were cared for and accommodated on alternate flights."

"GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel," the spokesperson said.

Budget airlines IndiGo and GoAir have been grappling with P&W engine problem for several months now.

Last month aviation watchdog DGCA had in a statement said that seven IndiGo and two GoAir flights have been grounded due to Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engine issues.

The latest incident comes barely a week after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the grounding of the A320 neo planes.

There are 60 A320 neos with P&W engines operating in Indian skies as of now. Of them, 41 are with IndiGo and 19 with GoAir.

Tags: goair, indigo, dgca, pratt and whitney engine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham