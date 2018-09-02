The Asian Age | News



Opposition trying to create instability, says Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 5:53 am IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Opposition parties were ganging up to create political instability in the country, a charge refuted by the Congress.

Speaking at a media conclave here, he said, “The Opposition is worried that the BJP is gaining from strength to strength. It is opposed to development and has been ganging up to take on the BJP. Its only aim is to create political instability in the country so that they can fish in troubled waters.”

The chief minister said the people were hopeful that a grand Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya and added that ‘Lord Ram will decide its date.’

Yogi Adityanath further ridiculed the Opposition parties, saying they were in a dilemma about who would lead the alliance.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the BJP would fight the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 on the plank of development and the Modi government would return to power with greater numbers.

Later, UPCC president Raj Babbar refuted the chief minister’s remarks on Opposition unity, stating, “The efforts to strike unity among non-BJP parties were not directed against any individual. The sole purpose is to save the country from the BJP’s misrule”, he explained.

About leading the alliance, Mr Babbar said that all parties would decide the issue at a later stage.

“It is for the people to decide. The country will decide,” he said. However, he said that Rahul Gandhi was the prime ministerial candidate for the Congress.

