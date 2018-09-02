The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

India, All India

Not a picnic place: SC slams IT dept for 'misleading statement'

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 4:11 pm IST

The bench slapped a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the department. It expressed shock that centre, through, has taken matter 'so casually'.

The bench, also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta, also noted in its order that the plea was filed by the IT department after a delay of 596 days and
 The bench, also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta, also noted in its order that the plea was filed by the IT department after a delay of 596 days and "inadequate and unconvincing explanation" was given for the delay. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has slammed the Income Tax department for making "misleading statement" about pendency of an appeal while making it clear that the top court is not a "picnic place" and cannot be treated like this.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur slapped a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the department and said it was "shocked" that the centre, through the Commissioner of Income Tax, has taken the matter "so casually".

The bench, also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta, also noted in its order that the plea was filed by the IT department after a delay of 596 days and "inadequate and unconvincing explanation" was given for the delay.

"Please do not do this. The Supreme Court is not a picnic place. Is this the way you treat the Supreme Court of India?," the bench told the counsel appearing for the department.

"You cannot treat the Supreme Court like this," the bench said.

The top court observed that in the petition filed by the Commissioner of Income Tax, Ghaziabad, the department has said that a similar matter filed in 2012 was pending in the court.

It, however, noted that the matter referred to as pending by the department was decided by the top court way back in September 2012.

"In other words, the petitioners have given a totally misleading statement before this court. We are shocked that the Union of India through the Commissioner of Income Tax has taken the matter so casually," the bench said in its order while dismissing the petition.

"As we have noted, there is an inadequate explanation of delay of 596 days in filing the petition and a misleading statement about pendency of a similar civil appeal," it said.

It said that the cost of Rs 10 lakh be deposited with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee within four weeks and the amount be utilised for juvenile justice issues.

The department had moved the top court challenging the August 29, 2016 judgement of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed their appeal against an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order.

The plea before the high court pertained to different assessment years concerning the Hapur Pilkhuwa Development Authority (HPDA), a body constituted under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The HPDA had applied for grant of registration under the relevant provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which deals with procedure for registration.

The Commissioner of Income Tax, Ghaziabad, had rejected the application in June 2006 observing that HPDA was not an institution working for charitable purposes.

The HPDA had thereafter approached the ITAT which allowed its appeal against the order of Commissioner of Income Tax and said that it was entitled for registration.

Tags: supreme court (sc), justice madan b lokur, income tax department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham