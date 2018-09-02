The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

India, All India

Make additional rice available free of cost to Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan to PM Modi

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 8:50 am IST

Kerala had sought 1.18 lakh tonnes of rice free of cost from the centre for being distributed to those affected by the deluge.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the rice price should not be deducted from the National Disaster Relief Fund. (Photo: PTI)
 CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the rice price should not be deducted from the National Disaster Relief Fund. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make available free of cost the additional 89,540 tonnes rice quota sanctioned to tide over the flood situation.

The Chief Minister wrote to PM Modi, asking the centre not to charge any price for the additional rice quota.

Taking into consideration the intensity of the flood situation in the state, the rice price should not be deducted from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), Vijayan said.

Kerala had sought 1.18 lakh tonnes of rice free of cost from the centre for being distributed to those affected by the deluge which had ravaged the state recently.

As per the request, the Food Ministry allotted 89,540 tonnes more to the state.

Though the centre at present has not asked for the cost price, the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution have informed the state that the amount would either be deducted from the NDRF fund or from other schemes as per the food safety law.

Vijayan said that levying the amount from NDRF or other schemes would cause great difficulties to the state and was likely to affect relief and rehabilitation works.

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28.

Tags: kerala rains, kerala floods, cm pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham