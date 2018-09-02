The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 03:44 PM IST

India, All India

Calling for discipline these days is branded autocratic, says PM Modi

PTI/ANI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 2:34 pm IST

PM Modi launched book on experiences of Venkaiah Naidu during his first year as vice president and chairman of Rajya Sabha.

At Venkaiah Naidu's book launch event, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma were also present on the dais. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)
 At Venkaiah Naidu's book launch event, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma were also present on the dais. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that calling for discipline these days is branded "autocratic", as he praised Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for being a "disciplinarian".

After launching a book on experiences of Naidu during his first year as vice president of India and chairman of Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said he always provides visionary leadership whenever he gets a responsibility.

"Venkaiah ji is a disciplinarian, but our country's situation is such that it has become easy to call discipline undemocratic. If someone calls for discipline, he is branded autocratic...the whole dictionary is opened. But the discipline Venkaiah ji calls for he himself follows it," he said.

The Prime Minister said whichever duty Naidu had, he performed it with utmost diligence and adapted into that role with ease. "He has been in public life for 50 years. Ten years in student politics and 40 years in the state as well as national politics," he said.

The 245-page book titled "Moving on…Moving forward: A year in office" brings out Naidu's "mission of engagement" on four key issues with various stakeholders across the country and its alignment with the mission of a new India in the making.

Vice President Naidu says in the book his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country since he was sworn in as vice president on August 11 last year.

PM Modi said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to give Naidu a ministry in his government, but he said he wanted to be the minister of rural development.

"Venkaiah ji is a farmer at heart. He is passionate about the welfare of farmers and agriculture.”

"The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana came into being due to the efforts of Naidu Ji. In a time when political discourse was centred around train stoppages only, he ensured that leaders began to think more about roads and other forms of connectivity," the Prime Minister added.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was also present on the dais said, “He (Venkaiah Naidu) brings to office of Vice President, political and administrative experience and that is amply reflected in his one year in office. But best is yet to come.”

“As a poet has said, "Sitaron ke aage jahan aur bhi hain, abhi ishq ke imtehaan aur bhi hain", Manmohan Singh added.

At the book launch event, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma were also present on the dais.

Tags: narendra modi, m venkaiah naidu, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham