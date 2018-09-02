The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018

India, All India

Bodies of 14 babies wrapped in plastic bags found at empty Kolkata plot: Police

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 6:23 pm IST

'Some abortion racket operating nearby could be behind it,' a police official said.

The bodies were found at the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area during a cleaning drive. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The bodies were found at the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area during a cleaning drive. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: Bodies of 14 newborns in various stages of decomposition were found wrapped in plastic bags in a vacant land in Haridebpur area in southern Kolkata during a cleaning programme on Sunday, police said.

The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"Some abortion racket operating nearby could be behind it," he said.

Some of the bodies appeared to be in a semi-decomposed state, while a few were fully decomposed, the officer said.

"We have no clue where from they (the bodies) have come. Going by circumstantial evidence, it seems that they were dumped there as the land was lying abandoned," the officer said.

 City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar have reached the spot on receiving information.

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

