Allahabad High Court admits plea on ban of Hindu courts

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the so-called ‘Hindu Courts’ being set up by the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha.

The PIL has been filed by one Ankit Singh through his counsel Rohan Gupta who has asked for the court’s directives on the Hindu courts.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dilip B Bhonsale and Justice Yashwant Varma has sent notices to Meerut district magistrate where the first Hindu court has been set up. The district magistrate has bene asked to file his reply by September 11.

Notices have also been sent to the president of Mahasabha Abhishek Agarwal and national secretary of the Mahasabha Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey who is also the self proclaimed ‘judge’ of the Hindu court.

The petitioner has sought effective steps to disband and diffuse all existing and proposed courts to be set by the Mahasabha and a ban on rendering judicial services of any kind.

According to the petition the “Hindu Courts are wholly illegal, an outrage to the Constitution and an affront to the judiciary and must be stamped out ruthlessly. It must be noted that such courts created without any statutory sanction are wholly illegal and are squarely covered under the definition of kangaroo courts”.