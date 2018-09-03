The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 PM IST

India, All India

After floods, rat fever hits Kerala; water-borne diseases claim 7 lives

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 8:48 pm IST

Out of around 350 people with suspected symptoms of rat fever, more than 150 cases were tested positive in last 5 days.

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing. (Photo: File | AP)
 As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing. (Photo: File | AP)

Thiruvananthapuram: Outbreak of water-borne diseases in Kerala has claimed seven lives since August 29, prompting the state government to issue an alert to the people to maintain extra vigil.

Three people died of leptospirosis (rat fever) on Sunday, health officials said adding that the number of fever cases was also on the rise.

Around 350 people with suspected symptoms of leptospirosis took treatment in different parts of the state, and out of them more than 150 cases were tested positive in the last five days, health officials said.

Most cases of leptospirosis were reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Noting that state government has taken all necessary precautions, Health Minister K K Shailaja said people who had come in contact with flood water, should maintain extra vigil.

Those engaged in cleaning operations should take the prescribed dose of Doxycyclin, she said adding that people should not go for self-medication if they catch a fever.

Enough stock of the medicine was available in all health centres and government hospitals in the state, she added.

Over a fortnight after the massive floods ravaged the state, affecting nearly 55 lakh people, about 13,000 people were still in various relief camps, State Disaster Control Room officials said.

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.

Tags: kerala, kerala floods, rat feve
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham