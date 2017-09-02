The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, All India

Puducherry to make law against Blue Whale challenge game: CM

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2017, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2017, 5:36 pm IST

CM Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged parents to keep a close eye on the behaviour of their wards.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said stringent action would be taken against those indulging in the game. (Photo: PTI)
 Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said stringent action would be taken against those indulging in the game. (Photo: PTI)

Puducherry/ Tamil Nadu: The Puducherry government would bring in a legislation to curb the menace of the Blue Whale challenge besides taking stringent action against those indulging in it, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday.

Citing reports of young students allegedly committing suicide in different parts of the country after playing the online game, the chief minister said it should be curbed soon.

"This is a matter of serious concern and the parents should keep a close eye on the behaviour of their wards," he told reporters.

The Puducherry government would soon set up monitoring committees through the cyber crime wing of the police to keep a vigil on the situation, he said.

Read: Assam boy pursuing MBA in Pondicherry commits suicide; Blue Whale game seen as trigger

"Stringent action would be taken against those indulging in the game. A legislation would also be brought in Puducherry soon to curb the menace," the chief minister said.

Narayanasamy also appealed to the Centre to pay immediate attention to the menace of the online game and prevent it through "deterrent action".

He also said awareness camps would be held in schools and colleges to highlight the danger involved in playing the game and protect students.

The chief minister said a student from Assam pursuing a course at the School of Management in Pondicherry University had allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree on the university premises on Friday.

"The police are probing the matter to find out whether the suicide was related to the blue whale game or due to depression or any other cause," he said.

He expressed shock over the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district on Friday. The girl had moved the Supreme Court against NEET-based medical exams.

There were strong protests against the admission of students on the basis of NEET in Tamil Nadu and also in Puducherry.

"We have fought against NEET both inside and outside the Assembly seeking exemption for Puducherry from the CBSE-based NEET test. But the Centre imposed it on students discarding the pleas of the states, citing the Supreme court verdict," he said.

He urged the Centre to review the apex court verdict, urging it to ensure that NEET was not imposed on states that did not want it to be a yardstick for admission of students to MBBS.

Tags: puducherry government, neet, blue whale challenge, v narayanasamy, student commits suicide
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women commandos supervise bridge repair in Naxal-hit Bijapur

2

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 8 is up for pre-registration

3

Railways to rename trains after famous literary works

4

Study shows happiness in marriage linked to separate bank accounts

5

Record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson set to return to Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham