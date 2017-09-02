Odisha: Man carries aged parents to court on shoulders to prove self 'not guilty'

The man travelled a distance of 40 kilometre barefoot to claim innocence in the eyes of his parents before they pass away.

Odisha: In a bizarre incident, a tribal man from Mayurbhanj in Odisha carried his elderly parents on a scale-like apparatus with wooden baskets attached to it seeking justice in an alleged fake case against him. He travelled a distance as much as 40 kilometre barefoot.

The video will remind many of the mythical character of Sravan Kumar who took his blind parents for pilgrimage in a similar manner. Sravan was killed by King Dasaratha’s arrow, who had mistaken him for a deer.

#WATCH: Tribal man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj travels 40 kms on foot carrying his parents seeking justice in an alleged fake case against him. pic.twitter.com/ULn6KGLLba — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

Kartik Singh, who travelled to court seeking justice carrying his parents, said his parents were left alone for 18 days when Moroda Police had lodged a fake FIR against him and locked him up in jail in 2009.

He said he cannot leave his parents alone anymore.

Kartik who is still an 'outcaste' in his village said he wants to prove himself as 'not guilty' in the eyes of his old parents before they pass away.

Kartik who is an educated man said he has no source of income or money in hand as none of the villagers give him work.

He said he can't get a job or get married as the case that was registered 6-7 years ago is still pending in the court, adding that he cannot even move out to find work as he has old parents to look after back at home.