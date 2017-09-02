The Asian Age | News

J&K: 1 terrorist killed in clash with security forces, encounter underway

ANI
Published : Sep 2, 2017, 8:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2017, 8:43 am IST

On Friday, one of the five injured policemen of the Pantha Chowk terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries.

 Armed forces personnel approach the site of encounter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kulgam: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that started between the security forces and terrorists in Kulgam's Tantrypora Saturday morning.

The encounter is still underway.

More details are awaited.

At least five police personnel got injured after terrorists attacked a bus of security personnel at Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) also lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

