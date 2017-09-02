The Asian Age | News

Finish gangrape trial in 6 months, says Supreme Court

Published : Sep 2, 2017
The cops countered the accusation claiming Maoists were forcing the women to lodge false complaints against the cops to demoralise them.

Appearing for the women tribal victims were advocates Vrinda Grover alleged that the police personnel was delaying the trial and the victims are waiting for justice.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a trial court in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to complete the trial of case relating to the gang rape of 11 tribal women of Vakkapalli village within six months.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M.M. Shantanagouder dismissed the appeal filed by police personnel against an order of the magistrate who took cognisance of the complaint from women victims.

She wanted the court to dismiss the appeal seeking to quash the charges. It may be recalled that after the incident, an FIR was lodged

The cops countered the accusation claiming Maoists were forcing the women to lodge false complaints against the cops to demoralise them. However, during the investigation, the victims claimed the police had delayed their medical examination to destroy evidence.

Since 2007, 11 women belonging to the Kondhu tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, in Vakkapalli village of Vishakapatnam district, who are victims of rape by the Greyhound Police Force, have been waiting for a trial against the accused in the hope of realising their fundamental right to justice.

