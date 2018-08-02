Watch: Andhra policemen beaten up inside police station in Nellore

Mob was angry that sub inspector had called in one person for questioning at Rapuru police station and beat him up.

Nellore: A sub inspector and a constable from the Andhra Pradesh police were beaten up inside their own police station in in Nellore district on Wednesday evening by a large group of people who barged in.

The entire incident which was caught on camera showed angry people rattling the locked gate of the police station and trying to enter the premises. The door broke after repeated loud banging and people were seen storming in towards a policeman.

The mob was angry that the sub inspector had called in one person for questioning at the Rapuru police station and beat him up.

All the action has been caught on mobile phones by some locals and another policeman.

As the policeman, who was filming, tried to intervene and pacify locals, they pinned him against the wall and landed a few punches on him as well.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Babu said Sub Inspector Lakshman Rao and three constables have been admitted to hospital.

"We had detained one man because he was drunk and had sent him to the hospital to get a certificate to complete one formality. However, the locals questioned the move to send him to the hospital and picked up a fight. They attacked the police station and dragged the SI out. The SI suffered a head injury while 3 constables also suffered minor injuries," the Deputy Superintendent of Police told reporters.

"We will take stringent action against all those who attacked the police station and the policemen," he said.