Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

India, All India

UP woman chops off husband’s genital for ‘staying with second wife’

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 10:54 am IST

'The man had married the second time with consent of his first wife, as they did not have a child,' police said.

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar's Mimlana area on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a hospital in a very serious condition, police said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar's Mimlana area on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a hospital in a very serious condition, police said. (Photo: Pixabay)

Muzaffarnagar: A woman in Uttar Pradesh chopped off her husband's genitals for allegedly neglecting her and "staying with his second wife", police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar's Mimlana area on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a hospital in a very serious condition, they said.

"The man had married the second time with consent of his first wife, as they did not have a child. The second wife had recently given birth to a child," Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Anil Kaperwan said, according to news agency PTI.

He had been staying at his second wife's residence for quite some time. "This apparently angered the woman," the policeman said.

The man's relatives have filed a complaint with police against his first wife, the officer said.

Tags: woman chops off husband's gentials, genitals chopped off, up crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

