The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

India, All India

Damages worth Rs 10 lakh found in Akhilesh's bungalow

ANI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 1:21 pm IST

When Akhilesh became CM in 2012, he was allotted a bungalow, which he retained after his party lost State Assembly elections in 2017.

Some reports emerged, alleging Akhilesh Yadav of dismantling the palatial house out of jealousy, a charge that the 46-year-old leader denied. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Some reports emerged, alleging Akhilesh Yadav of dismantling the palatial house out of jealousy, a charge that the 46-year-old leader denied. (Photo: PTI | File)

Lucknow: A probe by the Public Works Department (PWD) has revealed that the damages at Akhilesh Yadav's government bungalow in Lucknow, which he vacated in June, cost Rs 10 lakh to the state exchequer.

The 266-page report, submitted by the PWD to Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, extrapolates that most of the disfigurement in the state property was caused to tiles, sanitary and electrical equipment fitted in the house.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, in June, had instructed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe against the Samajwadi Party leader for leaving the government property disfigured.

When Yadav became the Chief Minister in 2012, he was allotted a bungalow at Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg, which he retained after his party lost State Assembly elections in 2017.

But in May this year, the Supreme Court held that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office. The ruling forced Akhilesh Yadav to vacate the bungalow.

Soon reports emerged, alleging Yadav of dismantling the palatial house out of jealousy, a charge that the 46-year-old leader denied.

The top court's order to vacate the governmental accommodation was applicable on other renowned leaders, like Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, up bungalow row, samajwadi party, pwd report, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

2

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

3

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

4

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

5

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham