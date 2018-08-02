The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018

India, All India

Six seniors sodomise, drug class 11 student of Ajmer's Mayo College

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 4:46 pm IST

According to the FIR, the seniors forced him to do drugs and sodomised him in turns in his boarding school room.

The school principal, on receiving the complaint, reviewed it and backed the FIR. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Ajmer: A Class 11 student alleged that he was sodomised and sexually abused by six seniors from his school. The Ajmer police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place at one of Rajasthan's top institutions -- Mayo College. 

According to reports, the boy fled boarding school and returned home as he was 'unhappy' about the incidents that were taking place at school. The boy then informed his parents who later submitted a written complaint to the school management as well as registered an FIR.

The school principal, on receiving the complaint, reviewed it and backed the FIR. 

The FIR states that the Class 11 student was sexually assaulted multiple times between June 10 and 20. He was also forced to drink liquor and eat non-vegetarian food. 

The FIR clearly states that the seniors barged into the victim's room and forced him to drink alcohol and take drugs on July 10. 

They then took him to the washroom later and sodomised him in turns.

So far, the school has not taken any action against the accused and the principal has refused to comment on the matter. 

Tags: sodomy case, mayo college, pocso act, ajmer police
Location: India, Rajasthan, Ajmer

