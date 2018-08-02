The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

India, All India

Maratha quota justified, reservation will be granted lawfully: CM Fadnavis

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 5:56 pm IST

Over the last two weeks, the agitation has turned violent at a number of places and at least 6 pro-quota people have committed suicide.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the demand of the Marathas for quota was justified. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A joint statement issued after the meeting said the demand of the Marathas for quota was justified. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government was committed to granting reservation to the Maratha community which stands legal scrutiny.

The assurance came when he met 22 prominent personalities from the community here to discuss the issue, after which a joint appeal was issued for exercising restraint and maintaining peace.

Noted actors Sayaji Shinde and Amol Kolhe, well-known art director Nitin Desai, Shirdi temple trust chairman Suresh Haware and water conservation activist Popatrao Pawar were among the prominent personalities who attended the meeting.

The Maratha community, which constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's 12 crore population, have been agitating for reservation in jobs and education.

Over the last two weeks, the agitation has turned violent at a number of places and at least 6 pro-quota people have committed suicide.

Fadnavis held deliberations with artists, writers, intellectuals from the community for nearly three hours to discuss the quota stir.

"Various short-term and long-term measures to provide relief to the community were discussed," he said after the meeting.

He said his government was committed to granting reservation which stands legal scrutiny. "An appeal has been made to prevent violence during agitation," Fadnavis said.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the demand of the Marathas for quota was justified.

In the appeal, the pro-quota protesters were urged not to indulge in violence or take extreme step of suicide.

The statement also said that immediate steps should be taken to give reservation to the community at the earliest which will stand legal scrutiny.

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Education Minister Vinod Tawde and other ministers were present along with Fadnavis.

Kolhe, known for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj earlier and currently as Sambhaji in TV shows, told PTI that the meeting was positive.

"I could feel the chief minister's genuine concern over the violent turn that the quota stir took and his positive approach towards welfare of the community," he said.

The actor said Fadnavis apprised the meeting about the steps being taken by his government for the Maratha community.

"We made a joint appeal to the protesters to be positive and ensure that the agitation doesn't take a violent turn. People should refrain from taking the extreme step like suicide," he said.

Kolhe said those present at the meeting sought long-term and concrete efforts to improve the quality of life of Marathas.

Tags: maratha quota demand, maratha quota stir, cm devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

2

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

3

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

4

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

5

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham