The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:23 PM IST

India, All India

Navy’s Tejas fighter jet carries out successful tests on aircraft carrier

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 9:19 pm IST

India has joined select club of countries to have capability to produce aircraft which can operate from an aircraft carrier.

An official said a series of further tests to check landing and refuelling of the aircraft will be carried out in the next few months. (Photo: File)
 An official said a series of further tests to check landing and refuelling of the aircraft will be carried out in the next few months. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The naval version of the indigenously built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft on Thursday underwent a series of successful tests to check its capability to land on an aircraft carrier, officials said.

"India has joined a select club of countries including US, Europe, Russia and China to have the capability to produce aircraft which can operate from an aircraft carrier," an official said. He said a series of tests including "taxi-ins" of the jet was carried out on a naval platform in Goa, in a significant milestone for the development of the naval version of the jet.

The official said a series of further tests to check landing and refuelling of the aircraft will be carried out in the next few months.

Tejas is a four-and-half generation light combat aircraft developed by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Initially, the Indian Air Force placed an order with the HAL for 40 Tejas aircraft.

In December last year, the IAF began the process to procure another batch of 83 Tejas aircraft at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

About Thursday's tests, the offical said the LCA naval prototype 2 (NP2), piloted by Capt Shivnath Dahiya safely executed the first contact of the "arrestor hook system" at moderate taxi-in speeds at a shore based test facility in Goa.

"This is the first of a series of engagement planned at proving the arrestor hook capability," said Chief Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd T Suvarna Raju.

The exercise was monitored closely by the Landing Signal Officer commodore J A Maolankar and Test director Group Capt A Kabadwal (Retd), the Bengaluru-based HAL said in a release. HAL said its design wing, Aircraft Research and Design Centre, has designed and developed the arrestor hooksystem for ship deck operations of LCA's Naval version.

The aircraft had been operating at INS Hansa Goa since July 28 after verification of the in-air operation of the system here earlier this month, the release said.

Teams of HAL, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), Regional Director Aeronautical Quality Assurance (RDAQA), Navy and National Flight Test Centre (NFTC) have worked synergistically to achieve this "flawless result", the release added.

Another official said detailed carrier compatibility trials (CCT) of naval aircraft are slated to be carried out at shore based test facility soon.

Tags: tejas, light combat aircraft, indian navy, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

2

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

3

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

4

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

5

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham