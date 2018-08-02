Imran Khan can be trusted: Navjot Sidhu after accepting invite for oath ceremony

'Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people,' Sidhu said.

Sidhu was among other personalities who had reportedly been invited by Khan to attend his oath-taking ceremony. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he has accepted the invitation extended by Imran Khan for attending his swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people," Sidhu said in a statement issued here.

Sidhu was among other personalities who had reportedly been invited by Khan to attend his oath-taking ceremony. Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly after last week's general election in the neighbouring country.

Khan had said he would take oath as Pakistan's prime minister on August 11.