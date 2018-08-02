The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

India, All India

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

ANI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 11:50 am IST

Ramaswamy was taken to a hospital in Bengaluru by his family when he suddenly felt weak in his left hand and leg one day.

Ramaswamy said, 'Being paralysed at this age would have put tremendous stress on my family and I am grateful to the hospital for taking the chance and gifting me a life to cheer.' (Photo: ANI)
 Ramaswamy said, 'Being paralysed at this age would have put tremendous stress on my family and I am grateful to the hospital for taking the chance and gifting me a life to cheer.' (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Doctors at a private hospital in Bengaluru have used revolutionary treatment on a 102-year-old man, Ramaswamy, who faced the prospect of paralysis after a stroke.

Ramaswamy was taken to hospital by his family when he suddenly felt weak in his left hand and leg one day. At the hospital in Whitefield, an MRI scan revealed that Ramaswamy had suffered a stroke and the right side of his brain was not getting sufficient blood supply because of a block in a blood vessel.

Doctors then decided to go for thrombolysis, which involves dissolving clots in blood vessels.

"Thrombolysis is a very challenging treatment method in seniors, as with age our brain becomes fragile and strong medication like thrombolysis can lead to bleeding in the brain. In this case, the stroke survivor was 102 years and this was definitely a tough decision," said Dr Deepak N, associate consultant neurologist at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital.

Ramaswamy is the oldest person the doctors know, to have been saved from a life-threatening stroke with this treatment. He was discharged within three days.

"Stroke treatment has been revolutionised, however, awareness about the condition is still in its nascent stage. If treated within the golden hours which is 4.5 hours, patients can be saved from mortality or morbidity caused due to stroke," said Dr Deepak.

Back at home, Ramaswamy said, "Being paralysed at this age would have put tremendous stress on my family and I am grateful to the hospital for taking the chance and gifting me a life to cheer."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is one of the most common neurological conditions causing long-term disability and mortality. In India, it is the second most common cause of death.

Tags: 102 yr-old man survives stroke, thrombolysis, paralysis stroke, narayana multispeciality hospital
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

2

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

3

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

4

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

5

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham