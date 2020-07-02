Thursday, Jul 02, 2020 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

100th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

605,180

18,198

Recovered

359,896

11,515

Deaths

17,848

412

Maharashtra180298931548053 Tamil Nadu94049529261264 Delhi89802599922803 Gujarat33318240381869 Uttar Pradesh2405616629718 West Bengal1917012528683 Rajasthan1831214574421 Telangana173578082267 Karnataka165148065253 Andhra Pradesh152526988193 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India's coronavirus tally crosses 6 lakh mark in a span of just five days
India, All India

India's coronavirus tally crosses 6 lakh mark in a span of just five days

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2020, 11:08 am IST

The COVID-19 case load increased to 6,04,641 while 434 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours

Gurugram under lockdown. (PTI)
 Gurugram under lockdown. (PTI)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh cases on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union health ministry data. 

The COVID-19 case load increased to 6,04,641 while 434 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59,859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.  "Thus, around 59.52 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

Of the 434 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Delhi, 21 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Karnataka, six from Andhra Pradesh, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar and one each from Chhattisgarh and Goa.

