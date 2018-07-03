The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 02, 2018

India, All India

‘Ram Rajya’ an ideal form of govt with no discrimination against poor: UP CM

Published : Jul 2, 2018, 9:31 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 9:30 pm IST

CM was speaking at function to mark 69th birth anniversary of  Sone Lal Patel, founder of Apna Dal, an alliance partner in the ruling NDA.

'People used to instigate Muslims in the name of Modiji. We have also heard the reality from the Muslims of Gujarat that they feel most secure in Gujarat. I feel this is the first and biggest example of good governance,' Yogi Adityanath said. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: The ideal form of governance is 'Ram Rajya' where no discrimination against the poor, deprived or any other section exists, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

"Why have we accepted Ram Rajya as the best example of governance...because there is no discrimination of any kind under it...when there is no discrimination against the poor, deprived and all sections of society honestly get what is rightfully theirs. This is the reason we have accepted Ram Rajya as the ideal form of governance," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a function to mark the 69th birth anniversary of  Sone Lal Patel, founder of Apna Dal, an alliance partner in the ruling NDA.

"People used to instigate Muslims in the name of Modiji. We have also heard the reality from the Muslims of Gujarat that they feel most secure in Gujarat. I feel this is the first and biggest example of good governance," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said when prime minister Narendra Modi took oath, he said his government will work in the interest of all the 125 crore people of the country including villagers, poor, farmers, women and deprived sections.

I think what all has been done in the past four years is exemplary, he added.

Paying homage to Sone Lal Patel, Adityanath said the efforts in Uttar Pradesh to bring all those deprived of basic amenities in the mainstream and uplifting their living standards was actually a realisation of his dreams.

"Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar also dreamt that the poor should get their rights...that there should not be any rift in the society in the name of caste and creed. Sonelal Patel also fought for this equality," Yogi Adityanath said.

