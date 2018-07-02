Disgruntled BJP ally in UP may attend Oppn meet

The Apna Dal has been a loyal BJP ally and has never created trouble for the BJP, either in UP or at the Centre.

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, is in a belligerent mood and is apparently determined to go for a showdown with the Yogi Adityanath government.

The SBSP will on Monday be attending a function on the birth anniversary of Apna Dal leader Sonelal Patel. SBSP president and UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar will attend a function in Varanasi organised by the Apna Dal’s rival faction led by Krishna Patel.

Ms Krishna Patel has invited Opposition leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Congress, RLD and RJD. The function will present a fresh challenge to the BJP with a show of Opposition unity.

In Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath and his ministers will be attending a similar function being organised by the Apna Dal (S), led by Union minister Anurpiya Patel. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will be a guest of honour at this function, which is intended to strengthen the dalit-OBC bond. The Apna Dal has been a loyal BJP ally and has never created trouble for the BJP, either in UP or at the Centre.

By choosing to attend an Opposition function, Mr Om Prakash Rajbhar has given a clear indication of his plans, and SBSP sources said the party could take a decision this week on its relationship with the BJP, that has been steadily deteriorating since the past few months.

Mr Rajbhar told reporters in Varanadi that he was under no compulsion to continue the alliance with the BJP. “Hum joota bhi khaye aur saath bhi rahen — aisa nahin hoga. Everyone knows the quality of governance in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The SBSP has four MLAs in the state Assembly and one of them, Om Prakash Rajbhar, is a state Cabinet minister.

A senior state BJP leader said on Sunday the party was closely watching the SBSP’s behaviour. “We do not want to take any harsh decisions and if they want, they can take any decision they want”, he said.