Will work as soldier, not interested in becoming PM: Chandrababu Naidu

Published : Jun 2, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Naidu said, 'I know how to do, what to do and when to do. What I want is good governance.All leaders should strengthen their states.'

Naidu launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of resorting to foul play to win Karnataka polls. (Photo: File)
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that he is not interested in becoming the Prime Minister of the country and only wants to serve the nation like a soldier.

He said, "I know how to do, what to do and when to do. What I want is good governance. All leaders should strengthen their states. Be it Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrashekar Rao or somebody else. I will work as a soldier. I played crucial role in coalition governments. But I am not interested in becoming Prime Minister."

Naidu further launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of resorting to foul play to win Karnataka polls.

He said, "Prime Minister Modi speaks of sincerity, but in Karnataka, they opted for all illegal means and tried to buy out MLAs. The defeat of the ruling party in by-polls yesterday is a reflection of the people's sentiment."

"Whether the Centre cooperates or not, development and welfare activities will not stop in the state. Centre did not cooperate with us in these four years. The centre is indulging in conspiracy politics, in collusion with some parties in the state," he added.

Naidu further underscored, "Awareness should be created among the public about those who are playing conspiracy politics against the state. We will assess who are performing well in administration and will appreciate them appropriately. All the officials should go to the grass root level, see that welfare and development activities be executed."

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government for not cooperating, Naidu said, "Had the administration and rule not been good post the bifurcation, the state would have become utter chaos, our position would have become worse than Bihar. Good governance and efficient administration are keeping Andhra Pradesh in numero uno position."

"We won't depend upon the Centre, at the same time we won't leave if it is about our rights. The Centre has denied our rights and we are fighting for them. Special Status is the commitment of the PM pledged in the Parliament. That is our right. As a senior politician, I am aware of compulsions in the national politics. In 2019 BJP won't come to power. Regional parties will rise. When people give power to a party but it does not deliver; people lose faith. That's what happening with NDA," he added

Further claiming that the state has seen a substantial drop in cases of corruption, the Chief Minister said, "In these four years, we could reduce corruption drastically. When compared to many other states, corruption is much less in Andhra Pradesh."

