The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

Srinagar CRPF charged after their van, attacked by protesters, runs over 3

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 1:35 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two FIRs against CRPF's Srinagar Unit over Nowhatta incident.

On Friday, a CRPF vehicle targeted by protesters in Nowhatta ran over three people in an attempt to get away. (Photo: H U Naqash)
 On Friday, a CRPF vehicle targeted by protesters in Nowhatta ran over three people in an attempt to get away. (Photo: H U Naqash)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two FIRs against CRPF's Srinagar Unit over Nowhatta incident, wherein a stone-pelter was run over on Friday by a CRPF vehicle which was escaping a mob.

The FIRs have been registered under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 279 (Rash driving) among other sections including sections 149, 152, 336 and 427.

On Friday, a CRPF vehicle targeted by protesters in Nowhatta ran over three people in an attempt to get away. The incident triggered fresh protests and criticism for the government. One of the three who had received serious injuries, died later in the evening.

The incident in Srinagar's Nowhatta area, just days ahead of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visit to the valley, could dampen the centre's renewed efforts to reach out to Kashmiri youth after announcing the Ramzan truce with terrorists.

Alongwith reviewing preparation for the Amarnath Yatra due to begin on June 29, Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s another major focus during the visit is to signal his intent to engage with all stakeholders including the Hurriyat leaders.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah questioned Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s silence over the incident. "Ceasefire means no guns so use jeeps," he tweeted, asking the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister if this was the standard operating procedure of dealing with protesters.

But the Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted that "a selective picture" did not present the "whole scene", a reference to the videos and pictures that showed the aggressive mob attacking the vehicle.

Abdullah's party described the pictures of a man being run over by a CRPF gypsy "haunting".

"The gypsy was attacked - that's a fact - yes. However, it's a failure of the local police in the area to have allowed a CRPF gypsy to pass through an almost 200 strong hostile crowd," National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted, blaming the police for allowing the jeep to pass through a hostile crowd.

"Almost every single civilian casualty in Kashmir is due to continued, repeated failures at crowd control, sanitisation of encounter sites and policing blunders. It's not rocket science! You allow a CRPF gypsy to speed through a hostile crowd - didn't you know this could happen???," Mattu said.

Read: Mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar, Budgam

The separatists had called a strike across Kashmir on Saturday to protest against the recent civilian killings.

(With input from agencies)

Tags: crpf, jammu and kashmir police, nowhatta
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

2

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

3

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

4

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

5

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham