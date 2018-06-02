The Asian Age | News

Kamal Nath letter to Rahul Gandhi leaked, creates flutter within Cong

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 4:28 am IST

The letter, dated May 31, urges him to attend the death anniversary of a prominent leader of the state to woo a particular section of people.

Bhopal: A letter by Madhya Pra-desh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath to the AICC chief Rahul Gandhi urging him to attend the death annivers-ary of a prominent leader of the state to woo a particular section of people was on Friday leaked, causing huge embarrassment to the party.

The letter, dated May 31, suggested Mr Gandhi to grace the occasion to enti-ce people of OBC, to whi-ch the leader belonged, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, due in November this year.

“Late Shri Subash Yadav was deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a prominent OBC leader of the state. His death anniversary is being observed on 26th June 2018 at 12.00 noon at Kasravat in Madhya Pradesh. MP has a huge OBC population and it is expected that a large number of people will attend this function. Being in campaign mode, this will be an important program-me in Nimad-Malwa regi-on covering 61 Assembly segments. I request you to consider attending the function which shall be called as Samvidhan Bachao-Desh Bachao. I consider your participation in this event”.

Late Yadav is father of former MP PCC president Arun Yadav, who was sulking after he was replaced by Mr Nath in the recent reconstitution of the party in the state.

Ruling BJP took the opportunity to accuse Congress of playing caste card blatantly to harvest electoral gains in the poll-bound MP.

“Congress is thinking of cultivating vote bank even on occasion of mourning of one of their leaders. This has crossed all limits of decency,” state cooperation minister Viswas Sarang said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

