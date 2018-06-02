The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 02, 2018

India, All India

Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heatwave

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 8:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 8:13 am IST

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, a dust storm with a wind speed of up to 40 kmph hit the national capital.

It brought the maximum temperature down from 42 degrees Celsius at 8:30 pm to 35 degree Celsius at 9 pm. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 It brought the maximum temperature down from 42 degrees Celsius at 8:30 pm to 35 degree Celsius at 9 pm. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A dust storm hit Delhi-NCR on Friday night, bringing some relief from the sultry weather. A few flights were diverted due to the dust storm, sources at the IGI Airport said. The dust storm hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad.

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, a dust storm with a wind speed of up to 40 kmph hit the national capital.

It brought the maximum temperature down from 42 degrees Celsius at 8:30 pm to 35 degree Celsius at 9 pm.

The weather department forecast another dust storm in the city on Sunday.

According to airport sources, the dust storm caused diversion of three flights, including a Delhi-bound Indigo flight from Chennai, which was re-routed to Lucknow.

Airlines such as Jet Airways and Vistara took to Twitter to announce delays in arrivals and departures due to air-traffic congestion in Delhi due to the adverse weather.

