The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 02, 2018 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, All India

39-yr-old Kerala woman under observation for Nipah symptoms dies

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 2:11 pm IST

An official said the woman had accompanied a patient to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where a Nipah-affected person was being treated.

Doctors and other staff in the casualty wing of the Ernakulam General Hospital wearing protective devices as a precautionary step in the wake of detection of Nipah virus in Kerala.
  Doctors and other staff in the casualty wing of the Ernakulam General Hospital wearing protective devices as a precautionary step in the wake of detection of Nipah virus in Kerala.

Kozhikode: A 39-year-old woman, who was under observation for Nipah virus symptoms, died on Saturday.

However, the samples of the woman were found to be negative, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja told reporters. The cause of her death has to be ascertained, she said. 

A health department official said the woman had accompanied a patient to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where a Nipah-affected person was being treated. After she fell ill, she was shifted from the Pariyaram Medical College to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital as she showed symptoms similar to that of the Nipah virus. 

The health authorities had drawn up a list of 1,949 people who had come in contact with the Nipah-affected persons to monitor their health condition. The woman also figured on the list and had tested negative for Nipah virus earlier as well. 

Shailaja chaired a high-level meeting here this morning, which was attended by top health officials. Two patients, who tested positive for the virus, are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and their condition is stable. 

The newly emerging zoonosis has so far claimed 16 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. The state government has postponed all meetings scheduled to be held in the two districts this month till further notice. 

As a precautionary measure, several staffers, including nurses and four doctors, of the Balussery taluk hospital were asked on Friday to go on leave. These doctors and nurses had come in contact with two Nipah virus patients who died. 

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed all its written and online exams scheduled to be held till June 16. New dates will be announced later.

Tags: nipah virus, nipah virus outbreak, k k shailaja teacher, nipah virus scare
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

MOST POPULAR

1

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

2

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

3

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

4

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

5

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham