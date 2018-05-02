The Asian Age | News



Vistara passenger claims cockroach found in food, airline denies

PTI
Published : May 2, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 11:49 am IST

The airline in its reply to the passenger said 'the insect was not on or from the meal and we are fumigating the aircraft regularly'.

A passenger onboard a Vistara flight on Tuesday complained of spotting a cockroach in his food, with the airline rejecting such claims. (Photo: File/Facebook)
 A passenger onboard a Vistara flight on Tuesday complained of spotting a cockroach in his food, with the airline rejecting such claims. (Photo: File/Facebook)

New Delhi: A passenger onboard a Vistara flight on Tuesday complained of spotting a cockroach in his food, with the airline rejecting such claims.

The passenger took to Twitter alleging that he spotted the insect in his food.

The airline in its reply to the passenger said "the insect was not on or from the meal and we are fumigating the aircraft regularly".

In a series of tweets, the airline, however, said, "despite regular fumigation, insects still find a way in and we apologise for the inconvenience caused. As the aircraft doors are opened regularly on ground, insects can sometimes still find a way in despite our best efforts of fumigating the aircraft."

The incident comes a few days after the government ordered a probe last month after a doctor was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport when he complained of mosquitoes onboard.

