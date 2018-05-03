The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:33 PM IST

India, All India

UP: BJP minister MLA flak after bringing own food, water to Dalit household

PTI
Published : May 2, 2018, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 9:38 pm IST

Suresh Rana, the minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet rejected the allegation saying the food was prepared in the village.

The BJP leader's clarification came against the backdrop of reports that he and his aides had gone to the house of the Dalit family to dine with them. (Photo: File)
 The BJP leader's clarification came against the backdrop of reports that he and his aides had gone to the house of the Dalit family to dine with them. (Photo: File)

Aligarh: A minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has triggered a controversy after he reportedly brought with him his own food and water at a dinner hosted at a Dalit household at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. 

Suresh Rana, the minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, however, rejected the allegation on Wednesday, saying, "The food was prepared in the village, by the villagers themselves." 

The BJP leader's clarification came against the backdrop of reports that he and his aides had gone to the house of the Dalit family to dine with them on Monday night, but ordered food, mineral water and cutlery from outside as the family was not aware of the minister's visit. 

Pictures of the well laid out dining table with an assortment of dishes and cutlery went viral on the social media. 

Asked to comment on the house owner's claim that he was unaware of the dinner he was supposed to host and that he was woken up from his sleep at around 11 pm to entertain the guests, Rana said, "This is a piece of information you are giving me. The entire family was sitting with me during the dinner. I saw a news clip that claimed that food was brought from outside or some hotel. The food was prepared in that village itself by the villagers." 

When reporters confronted him by claiming that the food was served by a caterer and it did not look like it was cooked at a poor Dalit house, the minister said, "I am reiterating that the food was prepared at the house of a Dalit. The village head is a Dalit, the local MLA is a Dalit, the programme was organised by them and there was a community feast. An issue is being made out of this as some people have problems with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." 

Claiming that those who did politics from their "plush drawing rooms, five-star hotels and AC rooms" had problems with the BJP reaching the "gaaon, gareeb and Dalits (the villages, the poor and the Dalits)", Rana said, "I will invite them to spend a night in Lohagarh village and only then will they realise." 

In 2017, soon after the BJP took charge in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Adityanath's visit to a soldier's house had triggered a controversy after it was reported that an air-conditioner was installed and a carpet, a saffron sofa and saffron towels were sent to the house before his arrival. 

Later, members of the Musahar community, who are among the poorest in the state, had alleged that they were given soaps and shampoo by the local administration, ahead of a visit by the chief minister.

Tags: suresh rana, yogi adityanath, musahar community, bjp mla visits dalit house
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

2

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

3

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

4

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

5

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham