The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:33 PM IST

India, All India

TN: 17-yr-old hangs self over alcoholic father, leaves note for PM

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 2, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 9:09 pm IST

In his suicide note, the boy requested PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM to prohibit sale of liquor in the state.

In the suicide note, M Dinesh Nallasivan also wrote that his father should not be allowed to perform his last rites and stated that his soul would rest in peace only if his father gave up alcohol. (Representaional Image)
 In the suicide note, M Dinesh Nallasivan also wrote that his father should not be allowed to perform his last rites and stated that his soul would rest in peace only if his father gave up alcohol. (Representaional Image)

Tirunelveli: People in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu were left shocked on Wednesday morning after a 17-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a flyover near Vannarapettai area.

Police found a note from the teenager's pocket that read that he was committing suicide because of his father's alcoholism and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy to prohibit the sale of liquor in the state, the police said.

Police identified the boy as M Dinesh Nallasivan, who had appeared for his Class 12 board exams and was waiting for results. The boy had been preparing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and was supposed to write the exam on May 6.

In the suicide note, M Dinesh Nallasivan also wrote that his father should not be allowed to perform his last rites and stated that his soul would rest in peace only if his father gave up alcohol.

"Let us see if the chief minister closes down TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. If not, my spirit will destroy the shops," the note written in Tamil stated.

Besides the suicide note, a damaged mobile phone wrapped in a plastic cover, his NEET examination hall ticket and SSLC mark sheet was also recovered.

The body was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Police said that M Dinesh Nallasivan even tasked another family member to perform the last rites.

M Dinesh Nallasivan was the eldest of the three children of S Madasamy, a labourer in Kerala. His mother died nine years ago, and his father married another woman.

After his mother’s death, M Dinesh Nallasivan was brought up by his paternal uncle Sankarakuthalam alias Mani in Madurai. His brother and sister lived with their stepmother in their native village.

There was a promise of prohibition in Tamil Nadu when the AIADMK, led by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, came to power in 2015. But despite support from most political parties, the matter has not been pursued.

Tamil Nadu was the first state to have a total ban on alcohol. In 1971, the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi had lifted it despite stiff opposition.

The demand for alcohol prohibition started again after neighbouring Kerala implemented a plan for to phase out liquor four years ago. Jayalalithaa, in her campaign, had promised to ban liquor if she was voted to power.

Tags: suicide, tirunelveli district, alcoholism, narendra modi, palanisamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli

MOST POPULAR

1

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

2

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

3

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

4

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

5

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham