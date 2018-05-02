Reel becomes real: UP man juggles 3 wives until all connect on Facebook

Afsha, a woman from Uttar Pradesh alleged that her husband Sameer has married nine times, she being the seventh wife.

'He says he is married to three women (only) and has three children with Neha. We are verifying the allegations made by the woman in her complaint,' said an officer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: In an almost real-life rendition of Ranveer Singh's 2011 movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, a businessman from Rajasthan was on a marrying spree until three of his wives connected and a complaint was filed in Lucknow's Thakurganj, after which he was arrested.

Sameer, however, refuted such claims, saying that his wife took one of his jokes seriously and in fact, he has only married three times.

"My husband would often get calls from a woman called Neha. He would never let me touch his phone, but once I managed to find her number and called her. When Neha picked up, she said she claimed to be his cousin's wife," said Afsha, as reported by ANI.

Afsha also added that her husband would transfer money to multiple bank accounts and go for long work tours.

"He used to take my car and whatever cash I had at that moment. Three days ago, I got a friend request on Facebook from a woman called Yasmeen who also claimed to be his wife and said she recently got to know about Neha," said Afsha.

Afsha and Yasmeen exchanged notes and this "well-kept secret" was exposed.

Post this revelation, Afsha and Yasmeen decided to inform the police about it and on Tuesday, as soon as Sameer returned home from one of his tours, Afsha dialled 100.

After interrogations, Sameer revealed that he was from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

"He says he is married to three women (only) and has three children with Neha. We are verifying the allegations made by the woman in her complaint," said an officer at Thakurganj police station.