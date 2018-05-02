The Asian Age | News

J&K: Stone-pelters target school bus with 50 children, two students injured

Published : May 2, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
The incident evoked outrage across the valley and CM Mehbooba Mufti said those involved in the incident will have to face law.

The father of one of the injured boys told media, 'My son has been injured in stone pelting, this is against humanity. This could have been anyone's child.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Srinagar: Even as most parts of Kashmir Valley limped back to normalcy on Wednesday after remaining paralysed for a day over the killing of two militants and a civilian in security forces actions, a school bus was attacked by a group of stone-pelters in southern Shopian district leaving two minor students injured.

According to reports, there were 50 children on the bus when it was attacked by the stone pelters.

The incident has evoked outrage across the valley and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that those involved in the incident will have to face law.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Shocked and angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice."

The police said that “miscreants” hurled stones at a moving school bus at Zavoora in Shopian district resulting into injuries to two students who were admitted to a nearby hospital. One of them Rehan Gorsai, a Class 2 student, has since been referred to Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for specialised treatment, the hospital sources said.

Shopian’s SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra said that the police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the law. “We’re trying to ascertain the identity of the attackers. The moment we know who they are they will be arrested,” he said.

Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, said in a tweet, “Miscreants pelted stones on school bus of Rainbow School Shopian resulted in injuries to 2nd class student Rehan. He has been shifted to SKIMS for treatment with head injury. Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children. These criminals will face the law”.

The father of one of the injured boys told media, "My son has been injured in stone pelting, this is against humanity. This could have been anyone's child."

National Conference (NC) working president, Omar Abdullah, also condemned the attack and asked how does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help in promoting the cause of the stone pelters.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said, “How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine.”

Meanwhile, Kathua area of Jammu region has been gripped by tension afresh after a student belonging to minority Muslim community was stabbed to death allegedly by two fellow students belonging to majority Hindu community. The police said that the accused have been arrested and investigations into the incident taken up.

Class XI student Liaqat Ali was stabbed during a clash between two groups of students in a college in Billawar area of the district. Ali was rushed to Government-run Medical College Hospital in summer capital Jammu where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have arrested two students Abhishekh Sharma and Honey Khajuria who are allegedly involved in the crime.

The incident has caused renewed tensions in Kathua area where the alleged gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic Muslim girl in January this year deepened existing political and religious polarisation.

