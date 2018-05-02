The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs RR: Start of play delayed by rain
 
India, All India

Ghazipur madrasa rape: Accused not juvenile as claimed, reports reveal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 2, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 7:55 pm IST

The accused was produced at a court in Delhi on Wednesday and was sent to one day police remand.

The police said the man had kidnapped the girl on April 21, kept her captive at a madrasa in Ghazipur in Delhi, and drugged and raped her overnight. (Representational Image)
  The police said the man had kidnapped the girl on April 21, kept her captive at a madrasa in Ghazipur in Delhi, and drugged and raped her overnight. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a major turn of events, the accused arrested for the kidnapping and raping of a 10-year-old year old girl in east Delhi’s Ghazipur madrasa, lied about his age. Medical tests found that the accused is of around 20 years old and not of 17 years as he has told the police.

The bone density tests performed on the accused revealed the truth about his age.

The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday said that the accused, who was kept at a juvenile home near Delhi after his arrest, will now be considered an adult and tried as one.

Read: 'Was threatened and taken to Madrasa,' recalls Ghazipur rape victim

For children in conflict with law, the punishment is lighter, although lately the law has been changed to incorporate a provision for trying juveniles as adults in case of heinous crimes like rape and murder. The Juvenile Justice Board takes a final call on the issue.

The accused was produced at a court in Delhi on Wednesday and was sent to one day police remand.

The police said the man had kidnapped the girl on April 21, kept her captive at a madrasa in Ghazipur in Delhi, and drugged and raped her overnight.

The child had gone missing while on her way to a local market. After checking CCTV footage from the area and her cellphone records, the police finally tracked her down and rescued her. The accused was arrested a week later.  A cleric was also arrested although his role in the case is yet to be determined.

Also Read: Teen accused in Ghazipur rape case to be tried as adult: Juvenile Board

The rape survivor on Wednesday told reporters that both the man and the madrasa owner had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the sexual assault.

"He (main accused) forcefully took me to the madrasa, threatened to kill my family and took my phone. Madrasa owner also threatened me," she told reporters.

Tags: madrasa rape case, ghazipur rape case, rape, kidnapping, crime, bone density test
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

2

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

3

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

4

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

5

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham