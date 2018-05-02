Ghazipur madrasa rape: Accused not juvenile as claimed, reports reveal

The accused was produced at a court in Delhi on Wednesday and was sent to one day police remand.

The police said the man had kidnapped the girl on April 21, kept her captive at a madrasa in Ghazipur in Delhi, and drugged and raped her overnight. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a major turn of events, the accused arrested for the kidnapping and raping of a 10-year-old year old girl in east Delhi’s Ghazipur madrasa, lied about his age. Medical tests found that the accused is of around 20 years old and not of 17 years as he has told the police.

The bone density tests performed on the accused revealed the truth about his age.

The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday said that the accused, who was kept at a juvenile home near Delhi after his arrest, will now be considered an adult and tried as one.

For children in conflict with law, the punishment is lighter, although lately the law has been changed to incorporate a provision for trying juveniles as adults in case of heinous crimes like rape and murder. The Juvenile Justice Board takes a final call on the issue.

The child had gone missing while on her way to a local market. After checking CCTV footage from the area and her cellphone records, the police finally tracked her down and rescued her. The accused was arrested a week later. A cleric was also arrested although his role in the case is yet to be determined.

The rape survivor on Wednesday told reporters that both the man and the madrasa owner had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the sexual assault.

"He (main accused) forcefully took me to the madrasa, threatened to kill my family and took my phone. Madrasa owner also threatened me," she told reporters.