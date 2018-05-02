The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

India, All India

Gangster Chhota Rajan held guilty for journalist J Dey's murder in 2011

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 2, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 12:43 pm IST

The MCOCA court has acquitted another two accused --  former journalist Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulsen.

Crime journalist Dey was shot dead on June 11, 2011, in Powai, Mumbai. (Photo: File)
 Crime journalist Dey was shot dead on June 11, 2011, in Powai, Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Nearly seven years after journalist Jyotirmoy Dey was shot dead in surburban Mumbai, special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Wednesday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case.

However, the court acquitted former journalist Jigna Vora and another accused, Joseph Paulsen.

Crime journalist Dey, 56, was shot dead on June 11, 2011, when he was on his way home in Powai.

According to the prosecution, Dey was shot on the orders of gangster Chhota Rajan, who was allegedly instigated by another journalist, Jigna Vora, who worked with a different newspaper at the time. The court tried 11 people in the case.

The prosecution said Chhota Rajan’s men — Satish Kalya, Anil Waghmode, Abhijeet Shinde, Nilesh Shendge, Arun Dake, Mangesh Agawane and Sachin Gaikwad — had followed Dey from his mother’s house. Kaliya shot him with a .32 bore pistol near Powai garden, and the gang fled.

Investigators said Chhota Rajan was irked by his portrayal as a smalltime crook in a book Dey was planning to write and therefore, he ordered the killing. The book, titled "Chindi -- Rags to Riches" was meant to be a compilation of the stories of 20 gangsters, who had humble origins.

Chhota Rajan, whose real name Rajendra S Nikhalje, hired a contract killer for Rs. 5 lakh, the police said. 

The CBI took over the investigation after Rajan was arrested in 2015. The agency said Rajan tried several times between January and March 2011 to stop Dey from writing stories or books about him.

Chhota Rajan was made an accused in the case following his deportation from Indonesia's Bali in November 2015. The gangster is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Tags: jyotirmoy dey murder case, chhota rajan, jigna vora, joseph paulsen
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

2

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

3

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

4

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

5

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham