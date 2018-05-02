The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

India, All India

C'garh Police launch songs in local language to discourage Naxalism

ANI
Published : May 2, 2018, 5:53 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 5:55 pm IST

The aim is to motivate the tribal youth to opt for the right paths, ones that lead to development and a bright future.

To fight fire with fire, the Bastar Police will promote their own motivational songs in the jungles of Abujhmad and the red corridor of Bastar. (Representational Image)
  To fight fire with fire, the Bastar Police will promote their own motivational songs in the jungles of Abujhmad and the red corridor of Bastar. (Representational Image)

Bastar: In a unique initiative to counter Naxalism in the insurgency hit-Bastar, Police have launched several songs for residing tribals, especially in the local language, with the aim of motivating the tribal youth to opt for the right paths, ones that lead to development and a bright future.

In accordance with a popular recruiting method for the Naxals since the 1990s, cultural troupes, like the 'Chetna Natya Mandali', enter villages and perform anti-government acts, songs and short plays to influence innocent villagers' and recruit them in their forces.

To fight fire with fire, the Bastar Police will promote their own motivational songs in the jungles of Abujhmad and the red corridor of Bastar.

"Naxals have stopped coming here after the police established their camp. We haven't seen such positive environment earlier. School children dance on the songs and the youth set it as caller tunes on their mobile phones. We are thankful to the police," said Ajit, a local of Kondagaon, Chhatisgarh.

"Music in the local language is the best way to communicate with the tribals under the civic action programme. We are also working on acts and plays," said the Additional Superintendent of Police of Kondagaon, Maheshwar Nag.

SP Abhishek Pallav also shared his views on the programme, saying, "We are getting good responses as these songs are very effective. These songs are in Chhattisgarhi and Halbi language, which directly connects with the villagers. Slowly, these songs will spread across Bastar and new songs in Gondi will also launch."

Tags: chhattisgarh police, bastar red corridor, naxalites
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Bastar

MOST POPULAR

1

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

2

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

3

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

4

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

5

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham