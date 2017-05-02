You promised 10 heads in return: Mother of jawan beheaded in 2013 reminds Govt

Under the Modi government, almost every day one soldier is losing their lives, a relative said.

The government had promised that they will behead ten people if they beheaded one of ours, till now nothing has been done, Lance Naik's mother said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Mother of Lance Naik Hemraj, whose body was mutilated by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in 2013 called on the Centre to step up and retaliate.

This comes after Pakistan's brutal Border Action Team (BAT) again mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers on Monday in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013.

"They beheaded my son and now we are witnessing numerous incidences everyday. The government had promised that they will behead ten people if they beheaded one of ours, till now nothing has been done. The government should take stern action against Pakistan now," said the mother of Hemraj.

She further called on the Government to try and understand how painful it is to lose one child and pressed for retaliation. "The government must take stern action against Pakistan. They have not fulfilled any of the promises made to the martyr's family till now," she added.

Resonating similar sentiments, the brother of Hemraj asserted that the situation is very upsetting and India must resonate to Islamabad's atrocities.

"It is a very sad situation, the way our soldiers are losing their lives and the government is not taking any action in this regard. The centre should take stern action against Pakistan so that such incidents are not repeated in future," said the brother of Hemraj.

"Under Modi government, almost every day one soldier is losing their lives. The government is not at all concerned about the people. They don't have any solid strategy to tackle this kind of situation," said another relative.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army confirmed the involvement of the BAT in the gruesome act beheading Indian soldier.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.

It is the same Krishna Ghati sector where the Pakistani BAT had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj and also severed the head of Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh of 13 Rajputana Rifles, on January 8, 2013.

Indian Army killed terrorist Anwar Khan in August 2015 in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. He was part of a 15 member team of Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in the BAT team that killed Hemraj and Sudhakar.

In fact, the BAT is a brutal and barbaric arm of Pakistan Army. Its actions along the Line of Control (LOC) may be not in public domain, but the Indian Army has been bearing its brunt for long. The raiding members of BAT are specially instructed not be caught on the Indian side.

Defence experts say that the Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) forms the BAT which employs highly trained terrorists for Trans-LoC action up to a depth of 1 to 3 kilometres.

In February 2000, seven months after the Kargil War, a Pakistani BAT killed seven Indian soldiers in Nowshera in Rajouri district. The army was shocked to discover the headless body of a soldier, Sepoy Bhausaheb Talekar.

Defence experts say that the Pakistani BAT beheads and mutilates the bodies of Indian soldiers to terrorise troops and wage psychological warfare. The SSG commandos and terrorists of BAT mainly use AK-47 rifles, Swiss-made snow clothing and snow boots, Digital Navigation Consoles like Skype and VoIP.