Supreme Court orders health test of defiant Karnan on May 4

HC judge ‘directs’ psychological examination of CJI, 6 SC judges.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Calcutta high court judge C.S. Karnan’s medical examination on May 4 after his repeated refusal to appear in person and face contempt charges slapped against him for calling certain judges corrupt.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) J.S. Khehar passed the unusual order as the court felt that Justice Karnan is not “medically fit” to defend himself. A defiant Justice Karnan immediately held a press conference in Kolkata and “ordered” a psychological examination of the CJI and other six judges.

Justice Karnan also “ordered” the “Director General of Police” in Delhi to take the CJI and other judges to AIIMS and submit the test report to him on or before May 7. The HC judge set up a court at his New Town residence in Kolkata to pass the “order.”

“I set aside this Supreme Court order. It is erroneous, ridiculous and bad in law. My earlier suo motu order (in which he had directed the CJI and other judges to appear before him on Monday) can’t be set aside by the seven-judge bench because they are the accused,” he said.

Justice Karnan said, “I will not conform to any test. If the DGP of Kolkata or any doctor tries to force me to face a test, I will order their suspension and make them co-accused in this case. By ordering a medical examination, the apex court had insulted an innocent dalit judge.” He claimed that his wife and sons were “very much satisfied” with his mental and physical health.

As per a March 31 order, Justice Karnan was to appear and file his response, but he has chosen not to appear or send his reply. The Supreme Court also asked all other courts not to pay heed to Justice Karnan’s “orders.”