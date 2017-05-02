The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

India, All India

Poonch: Enraged ex-servicemen take to streets, chant anti-Pak slogans

ANI
Published : May 2, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 12:33 pm IST

'Indian Army age badho, hum tumhare saath hain, Bharat Mata Ki Jai', were some of the slogans raised by the locals.

Anti-Pak slogans being chanted in Poonch district (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Anti-Pak slogans being chanted in Poonch district (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Poonch: Locals and ex-defence personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir chanted anti-Pakistan slogans on Tuesday and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take stringent action against Islamabad, for mutilating the bodies of two Indian militants in Krishna Ghati sector here.

'Indian Army age badho hum tumhare saath hain, Bharat Mata Ki Jai', were some of the slogans raised by the locals. Ex-servicemen Sharma called on Prime Minister Modi to take stringent action against the Pakistan Government for such inhuman behavior with the Indian militants.

"We want our Prime Minister to take stern action against the Pakistan Government for mutilating the bodies of two Indian Militants in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district," Sharma told ANI.

Pakistan's brutal Border Action Team (BAT) mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers on Monday in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013. The Indian Army confirmed the involvement of the BAT in the gruesome act.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.

Yesterday, the Pakistani soldiers along with their Border Action Team (BAT), which include trained border inhabitants, launched a joint attack. They first fired rockets and followed this up with firing from automatic weapons, near Kranti Post located in Poonch's Krishna Ghati Sector around 8.30 a.m.

The Pakistanis then crossed the LoC, entered 200 meters into Indian Territory, and attacked a joint patrol of the Army and Border Security Force (BSF), heading towards a nearby post.

It is the same Krishna Ghati sector where the Pakistani BAT had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj and badly severed the head of Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh of 13 Rajputana Rifles, on January 8, 2013. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Srinagar yesterday and took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: poonch district, pakistan slogans, narendra modi, loc

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka makes grand return to America, looks stunning at Met Gala

2

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

3

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

4

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

5

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham