Pak terror only issue in Jammu and Kashmir, India tells Turkey

Turkey is a close friend of Pakistan and is also an important member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

New Delhi: India on Monday told visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the main issue in Kashmir is that of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and that it is ready to discuss the “political aspect” of the issue bilaterally with Islamabad as per the Shimla Accord and Lahore Declaration.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said Turkey “listened with care and attention” to the Indian side during talks between the two countries.

President Erdogan had, just before his visit, suggested multilateral dialogue on Kashmir. The Turkish President said his country would be with India in fighting the menace of terrorism, quipping that “terrorists will be drowned in the blood they shed”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both he and President Erdogan “agreed that no intent or goal no reason or rationale can validate terrorism”.

After talks with the visiting Turkish President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he and Mr Erdogan discussed the menace of cross-border terrorism, and “agreed that no intent or goal no reason or rationale can validate terrorism. The nations of the world, therefore, need to work as one to disrupt the terrorist networks and their financing and put a stop to cross-border movement of terrorists. They also need to stand and act against those that conceive and create, support and sustain, shelter and spread these instruments and ideologies of violence.”

In his address before the media at Delhi’s Hyderabad House, the Turkish President condemned the recent attack by Maoists on CRPF jawans in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, but did not, in the same breath, condemn any of the big terrorist attacks that have taken place in J&K in the past one year.

He, however, did breathe fire against FETO (Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation), which he described as an “evil terrorist one”, expressing confidence that “India will take measures to expel FETO from her territory”. Turkey accuses US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen of being behind the organisation.

There was also no mention in President Erdogan’s address of Turkish support for India’s membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Turkey is believed to be in favour of the entry for both, India and Pakistan, at the same time into the NSG.

However, in the joint statement released late on Monday evening, PM Modi “thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s support” for India’s application to join the NSG.

The Turkish President also back India’s move for permanent entry into the UN Security Council, and was quoted as saying, “India, with a population of 1.3 billion is not a part of the UNSC. Over 1.7 billion people live in the Islamic world but they too are not a part of the UNSC. A nation like Japan is not a part of the group. This is not a healthy sign. We need a fair and just world order by bringing in significant reforms in the UNSC.”

Trying to dispel any notion of divergence between India and Turkey on the issue of terrorism, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “There was a detailed discussion on terrorism. Our viewpoint was put across to the Turkish leader… on terrorism, on Kashmir. The issue of Kashmir essentially is an issue of terrorism. We said we have been victims of cross-border terrorism for the past 40 years.”

“Our case essentially was that Kashmir is an issue of terrorism that has dogged us for the past 40 years,” he said. However, he added that India is “ready to address all issues with Pakistan”, including Kashmir bilaterally and in a peaceful manner and that this had also been conveyed to the Turkish President.

The joint statement said, “Both leaders strongly condemned the use of double standards in addressing the menace of terrorism and agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism both at the bilateral level and within the multilateral system.”

The two countries also signed three pacts in the fields of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), training in diplomacy, and culture.