J&K: EC cancels Anantnag bypoll, cites poor ground situation

The Commission said non-availability of sufficient number of security personnel was another reason to cancel the poll process. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has cancelled the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, saying the ground situation is not conducive to hold free and fair elections.

The bypoll, earlier slated to be held on April 12, was postponed for May 25 due to poor law and order situation.

The Commission, which issued the order late last night, said non-availability of sufficient number of security personnel was another reason to cancel the poll process.

The 10-page order said a fresh date would be announced later.