Thursday, Apr 02, 2020 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

India, All India

13 more corona positive cases in Assam, 117 Nizamuddin event returnees untraceable

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 2, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2020, 11:38 am IST

Total number of corona positive rises to five in Assam, all have history of Nizamuddin congregation visit

A security person punishes two youths for flouting the lockdown rules, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo
 A security person punishes two youths for flouting the lockdown rules, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Guwahati: Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Wednesday said that four new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected, taking the confirm corona positive cases to five in the state.

Fearing that some more cases would be detected by evening, the minister said, “All five cases detected in the state have the history of attending the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi. The initial screening of nearly 195 samples collected last night has indication that some more positive cases would be detected by this evening.”

Pointing out that they were fearing that people who came back about 14 days back from Bangalore, Chennai and Kerala would be the most vulnerable to corona infection, the minister said that even after completion of quarantine period for them, no such cases have come to light as yet.

Informing that five corona positive people are---Jamal Uddin (52) of Karimganj, Md Arshad Ali (19) from Nalbari, Md Hazarat Ali (60) from Jagiroad , Md Nuruddin Ali (55)  and Jonab Ali (46) both from Jagroad, the minister said, “We are publishing the names deliberately as 117 people who went for religious congregation to Nizammuddin are still traceless. “We want to let the people know if they have come in contact with these people in your respective areas, they should approach us on helpline number 104 for check-up,” said the minister adding that four other confirm corona positive cases from Assam are admitted in a hospital in New Delhi.

Mr Sarma said, “Those admitted in Delhi are Naskar Ali (72) , Baharuddin (48) Mustafa Ahmed (59) and Md Ali ( 52) from Baksha. We are circulating these names to encourage others who came in contact with these people to take medical help at the earliest.” He feared that the positive cases in the state may increase further and cross to double-digits by evening.

He also informed that in addition to the first patient at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, four people who tested positive for Coronavirus today are admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). “The health condition of all the patient is very well except the Silchar patient who is suffering from multiple disorders, said the minister while stating that Centre had provided with a list of 547 people to Assam government on Tuesday. Out 547, 134 were in the Nizamuddin area but not in Tablighi Jamaat.

He added that 68 people had stayed back in Delhi and 4 of them tested positive in the National Capital itself.  "347 are back in Assam and but did not get themselves quarantined. Out of 347, 230 of them have been traced overnight and samples are being collected." said the health minister.

Mr Sarma said that it was the responsibility of the society to identify and report the whereabouts of 117 people evading their location and hiding somewhere in the state. “We have asked out health personnel in village areas to trace the whereabouts of these missing people,” said Mr Sarma said that they have the stock of nearly 9000 personnel protection equipment besides the stock of 80,000 N-95 masks.

Admitting that their biggest worry is 117 people who came in contact with corona positive people at Nizamuddin religious congregation and hiding in the state, the minister however asserted that moral of doctors and paramedical staffs was very high and they are prepared to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, veteran Muslim leader and president of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday appealed to all the community people who visited Nizamuddin to cooperate with health officials and get themselves checked their health condition voluntarily.

Tags: assam coronavirus, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Representational image

Govt withdraws Privileges given to former J&K chief ministers

A man uses a handkerchief to cover his face in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at a hospital. (Photo- PTI)

Coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra surges to 16

Srinagar looks like a ghost town due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The central government amended the Jammu & Kashmir's domicile laws, a move that has been criticised by all political civil society groups in the Kashmir Valley. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)

Domicile law amended as Kashmir struggles to cope with Covid-19

A man waves from inside a bus after he is discharged from a makeshift coronavirus quarantine facility set up at a hotel requisitioned for the purpose by the authorities in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Hundreds of local residents who were on their return from outside Kashmir were quarantined in such facilities. The authorities say that most of the 49 persons tested positive a have history of travel to various parts of India and abroad. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)

J&K takes up 'robust' contact tracing in Valley

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham