The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 02, 2018 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, All India

Will see Tamil Nadu gets water: SC to hear Cauvery issue on April 9

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 2, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2018, 11:22 am IST

Supreme Court will hear contempt petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government on Cauvery river water sharing dispute April 9.

The Supreme Court will hear the contempt petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government on Cauvery river water sharing dispute April 9. (Photo: File/PTI)
  The Supreme Court will hear the contempt petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government on Cauvery river water sharing dispute April 9. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear Tamil Nadu's contempt petition against the Centre for not forming the Cauvery Water Management Board on April 9.

"We understand Tamil Nadu's problem. We will see that Tamil Nadu gets water, and will solve the issue," a bench headed by Chief Justice Deepak Mishra said after Advocate G Umapathy, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, mentioned the matter for an early hearing. "We will hear it on Monday (April 9) and resolve the issue," the Chief Justice said.

The Tamil Nadu government had asked the Chief Justice to take its petition on Tuesday (April 3) as the Centre has not implemented the apex court's order on the Cauvery water dispute, though the deadline to set up the Cauvery Board has lapsed.

Citing assembly elections in Karnataka, which are scheduled for May 12, the Centre had moved the Supreme Court on March 31 on the Cauvery river water dispute, seeking three months' time to implement the court's order and has also sought clarification on the constitution of Cauvery Management Board.

In its petition, the Centre has said immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's order will have law and order implications in Karnataka as Cauvery is an emotive issue.

Tags: : supreme court, cauvery issues, cauvery water dispute, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

2

Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

3

Martin Luther King's assassination eve speech to be read in Boston

4

There may be aliens living in the clouds of Venus, claims NASA

5

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham