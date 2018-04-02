There’ll be zero tolerance on air safety, says Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu, who took charge of the civil aviation ministry on March 12, noted that safety should not be compromised on any account.

New Delhi: Asserting that there will be “zero tolerance” on air safety issues, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu has said the aircraft with engine problems will remain grounded till the issues are addressed.

His remarks came against the backdrop of aviation watchdog DGCA grounding 14 A320 neo planes, operated by IndiGo and GoAir, due to problems with their Pratt & Whitney engines.

“Pratt & Whitney has done some retrofitting, which has resulted in some challenges in engines. So, when I became the (civil aviation) minister, it was pointed out to me... I said this is too risky because safety should not be compromised on any account,” Mr Prabhu told PTI in an interview.

On the same day, aviation regulator DGCA orde-red IndiGo and GoAir to immediately ground 11 A320 neo planes powered with a certain series of P&W engines after incidents of mid-air engine failures.

“Let them rectify this error and till that time they will be grounded and we called the airlines and told them to make alternate arrangements,” Mr Prabhu said. “By doing this, we are ensuring that there will be zero tolerance on safety issues,” he said, adding that the engines will be required to be certified again for air worthiness.