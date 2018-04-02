The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 02, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

India, All India

Only Centre can take call on holding talks with Pak: Jitendra Singh

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2018, 5:42 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2018, 5:40 am IST

Jitendra Singh, however, said, any decision in this regard is beyond the purview of the J-K government.

Union minister Jitendra Singh
 Union minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu: A day after Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate talks with Pakistan, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the decision to hold or not to hold a dialogue with Islamabad is purely the Centre’s prerogative.

The BJP on Saturday hit back at the PDP for its remarks that delay in resumption of a dialogue between India and Pakistan has the potential of undermining the Agenda of Alliance of the PDP-BJP government and said such remarks could lead to mistrust and add to confusion among the people.

“The decision to hold or not to hold talks with Pakistan is purely the Centre’s prerogative and only the government of India is in a position to take a call on this,” Mr Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, told reporters on the sidelines of the BJP state working committee meeting at Suchetgarh.

Asked to comment on Ms Mehbooba’s statement that India should hold talks with Pakistan at the earliest, Mr Singh said he “is not qualified to answer whether or not and when India should hold talks with Pakistan because he is not privy to the sensitive inputs and confidential reports, based on which, the ministry of external affairs and the Union ministry of Home Affairs take a view”.

He, however, said, any decision in this regard is beyond the purview of the J-K government.

Without naming any political party, Mr Singh said even going by the ideological positions taken by Kashmir-centric political parties espousing demands such as autonomy, these parties have also, in their policy documents, left the management of foreign affairs to the central government.

Lauding the security forces for eliminating eight militants in a single operation in the Kashmir valley today, Mr Singh said, “Our security forces are doing a commendable job and the nation is eternally indebted to them”. “We are approaching the last phase of militancy,” he said, claiming the common man in Kashmir, particularly the youth, has already moved ahead.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, narendra modi, jitendra singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

2

Colin Trevorrow is already set to helm 'Jurassic World 3'

3

Impressed with cleanliness drive, Maharashtra couple names child ‘Swachhata’

4

Trump declares April as ‘National Sexual Assault Awareness' month

5

Facebook's history with privacy: Promises and only promises

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMLife

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham