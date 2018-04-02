The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 02, 2018 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

Friend in need: Desire to help inspired duo held in CBSE paper leak case

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2018, 2:48 pm IST

The official privy to the investigation said the crime was committed for a few thousand rupees.

The leak of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers has created a furore across the country, with students, parents and other stakeholders up in arms over the incident. (Photo: PTI)
 The leak of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers has created a furore across the country, with students, parents and other stakeholders up in arms over the incident. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A desire to help their friend for a few thousand rupees led Rishabh and Rohit -- the duo arrested in the CBSE paper leak case – to commit the crime, a police official said on Sunday.

According to police, Rishabh, Rohit and Tauqeer knew each other since the last five years. Tauqeer, the third accused in the case, had urged the other two to help him get the CBSE Class 12 economics paper for his student.

The official privy to the investigation said the crime was committed for a few thousand rupees.

The police said that the invigilators are provided question papers at 9.45 am on the examination day and are allowed to open those immediately. The exam starts at 10.30 am.

However, the school (Mother Khajani Convent School) authorities allegedly provided the question papers to teachers around 9.10 am which gave the two accused -- Rohit and Rishabh -- ample time to click the pictures and send to Tauqeer, who circulated them to students, they said.

"We are also probing whether the trio was involved in leaking more papers this year or of the previous year’s," he said.

Rishabh teaches physics at the Mother Khajani Convent School. He completed his B Tech from Punjab Technical University in 2013 and then did his BEd.

Rohit is a mathematics teacher in the same school. He had done his BSc from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, while Tauqeer teaches economics at a private tuition centre in Delhi.

The police added that the trio apparently was hatching the conspiracy for two weeks.

The leak of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers has created a furore across the country, with students, parents and other stakeholders up in arms over the incident.

Though the CBSE has announced the date for a re-examination of the Class 12 paper, it is yet to take a final call on the retest of the Class 10 paper.

Tags: cbse paper leak, class 12 economics paper, class 10 mathematics, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

2

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

3

Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

4

Martin Luther King's assassination eve speech to be read in Boston

5

There may be aliens living in the clouds of Venus, claims NASA

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham